Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
