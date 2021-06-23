This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
