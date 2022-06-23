This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
