Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.