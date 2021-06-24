Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.