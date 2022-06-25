Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.