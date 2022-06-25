 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News