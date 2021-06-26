Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
