This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
