Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest.