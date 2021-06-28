Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.