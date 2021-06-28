 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News