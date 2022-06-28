Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.