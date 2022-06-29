 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

