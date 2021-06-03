This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
