Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
