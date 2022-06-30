This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Cold front to bring widespread rain and much cooler temperatures across Wisconsin this weekend
Very warm and humid Friday with very little rain. With a cold front arriving Saturday though, big changes are not far away. See when rain is most likely this weekend and how much we'll cool down here.
Rain ahead and along a cold front today and tonight. Storms in central and northern Wisconsin could be severe. The front will finally clear the state Friday morning. Here's the latest information.
One cold front has cleared us, but another will already be pushing in again on Thursday. Track the temperature changes and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
