Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.