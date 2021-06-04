For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.87. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
