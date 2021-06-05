Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
