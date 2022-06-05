Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.