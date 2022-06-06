 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

