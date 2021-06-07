This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area c…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Fall…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mond…