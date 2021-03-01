Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.