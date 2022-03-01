Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.