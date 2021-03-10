This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
