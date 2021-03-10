Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.