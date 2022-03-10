Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is still likely Monday morning, but better weather is expected in the days ahead! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Enjoy the slight warm up while it lasts across Wisconsin. A cold front arriving this evening will cool us back down for the rest of the week. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecas…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature …
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. We will see…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippe…