Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.