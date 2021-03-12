Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.