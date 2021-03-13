 Skip to main content
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

