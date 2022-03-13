For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
