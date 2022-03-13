Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.