 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News