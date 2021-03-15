Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.