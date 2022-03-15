Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, so think spring. But not today.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
Dry conditions today, but our temperatures are going in the wrong direction. See how cold it will get Wednesday night and who might see snow on Thursday in our updated forecast video.
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
