For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
