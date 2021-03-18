 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

