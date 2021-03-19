Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.