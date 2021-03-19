This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
