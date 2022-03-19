 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

