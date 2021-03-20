Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.