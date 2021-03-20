This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomor…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It lo…