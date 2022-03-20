Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, so think spring. But not today.
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chipp…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. W…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. E…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa …