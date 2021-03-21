 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

