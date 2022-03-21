This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chipp…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. W…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tom…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. E…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.