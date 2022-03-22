Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.