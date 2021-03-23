Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.