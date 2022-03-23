Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.