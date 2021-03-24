Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
