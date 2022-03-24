Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Friday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.