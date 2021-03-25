Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.