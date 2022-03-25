Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.