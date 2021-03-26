This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
