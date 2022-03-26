 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News