Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph.