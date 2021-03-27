For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
