Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

