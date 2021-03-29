Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.